Angela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was rejected for a handshake by her interior minister on Monday amid coronavirus fears.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer waved Ms Merkel’s hand away at a meeting with migrant groups in Berlin.

The meeting follows the news that Germany has updated the number of people confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus to 150.

President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, said the situation in Germany had developed “very dynamically”.

In the UK, the number of total cases of Covid-19 has reached 40, according to chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

No advice around shaking hands has been issued by Public Health England.