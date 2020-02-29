Trump defends handling of coronavirus threat

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats who questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling it their new “hoax”.

At a campaign rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals a day before voters cast their ballots in the state’s presidential primary.

The president accused Democrats of “politicising” the global outbreak and boasted about the preventive steps he has ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the US.

The president said Democrats were “politicising”the deadly virus (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Just before Mr Trump began to speak, health officials confirmed the country’s second case of the strain of coronavirus known as Covid-19.

The virus was found in a person who did not travel internationally or come in close contact with anyone who had it.

“They have no clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa,” Mr Trump said, referring to problems that plagued the Democratic vote in the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

“They tried the impeachment hoax … this is their new hoax.”

Some Democrats have said the president could have acted sooner to bolster the country’s response to the virus.

However Mr Trump said Democrats only want to see him fail and argued that the steps he has taken so far have kept cases to a minimum in the US and led to no deaths from the virus.

“A virus that starts in China, bleeds its way into various countries all around the world, doesn’t spread widely at all in the United States because of the early actions that myself and my administration took, against a lot of other wishes, and the Democrats’ single talking point … is that it’s Donald Trump’s fault,” the president said.