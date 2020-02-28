Advertising
Watch: 18-year-old snake has beach towel removed by vet
The jungle python was saved after swallowing an entire beach towel.
A greedy pet python was saved by a vet after swallowing a beach towel.
The horrifying moment the towel was pulled from the snake’s throat was filmed by the team at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (Sash) in Sydney.
Monty, an 18-year-old jungle python, was taken to the vet the day after her owner suspected she had eaten something she shouldn’t have.
The lengthy procedure involved the snake being anaesthetised, with radiographs taken to locate the towel — which was approximately one metre from her head.
A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty’s gastrointestinal tract, to allow the vets to see the end of the towel sitting in her stomach.
A spokeswoman for Sash said: “The snake ate the towel of her own accord. She has never done anything like this before.
“This was a life-saving procedure. If we had not been able to remove the towel, Monty would not have survived.”
Monty has recovered well and is now back to eating normally.
