Turkey and Russia hold Syria talks as migrants head for Greek border

The presidents of Turkey and Russia have spoken over the phone to try to defuse tensions in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government air strike.

The attack marked the deadliest day for the Turkish military since Ankara first entered the Syrian conflict in 2016 and was also the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces.

Nato envoys held emergency talks at the request of Turkey, a Nato member. Turkey’s 28 allies also expressed their condolences over the deaths and urged de-escalation, but no additional Nato support was offered.

#NATO has just met in solidarity with our Ally Turkey, following the death of Turkish soldiers near Idlib. We condemn the indiscriminate air strikes by the Syrian regime & Russia. This dangerous situation must be de-escalated & humanitarian access allowed: https://t.co/TxBqHO5NVF pic.twitter.com/XCatlnyB9k — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 28, 2020

Apart from providing some aerial surveillance over Syria, Nato plays no direct role in the conflict, but its members are deeply divided over Turkey’s actions there, and European allies are concerned about any new wave of refugees.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has long threatened to “open the gates” for millions to flee to Europe unless more international support was provided.

Greece and Bulgaria have increased security at their borders with Turkey in preparation for an influx.

A refugee child cries as he arrives at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos (AP/Micheal Varaklas)

The crisis stems from a Syrian government offensive that began on December 1 with Russian military support to retake Idlib province, the last opposition-held stronghold in Syria. Turkey, the main backer of the Syrian opposition, has lost 54 soldiers this month, including the latest fatalities, and now feels the need to respond strongly.

Thursday’s attack sharply raised the risk of direct military confrontation between Turkey and Russia, although Turkish officials blamed Syria for the air strike. The Turkish stock market fell 10%, while the Turkish lira slid against the dollar.

In their phone call, Mr Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed implementing agreements in Idlib, the Kremlin said. Fahrettin Altun, Mr Erdogan’s director of communications, said they had agreed to meet “as soon as possible”.

Two Russian frigates armed with cruise missiles were en route to the Syrian coast, Russian navy officials said. The Admiral Makarov and the Admiral Grigorovich of the Black Sea Fleet both previously took part in Russia’s offensive in Syria.

Mr Erdogan held a six-hour emergency security meeting in Ankara late on Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported. Turkish foreign minister Mevult Cavusoglu spoke to Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg by telephone while Mr Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who plays a senior role in foreign affairs, spoke to US national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday, with the council president, Belgian UN ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, calling the escalating conflict “very, very concerning”.

“We want to call for restraint, for de-escalation and a ceasefire,” he told reporters.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (AP/Olivier Matthys)

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the Turkish troops that came under fire were deployed among “terrorist battle formations”. They were in the area of Behun, and according to co-ordinates given to Russia’s Reconciliation Centre in Syria, “there were no Turkish military units in the area … and there weren’t supposed to be,” the ministry said,

Russian air forces did not carry out air strikes in the area, the statement added, and after receiving information about Turkish casualties, “the Russian side took all the necessary measures in order for the Syrian forces to stop the fire”.