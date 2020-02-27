Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

President Donald Trump has said the US is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country.

The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted would not necessarily become a pandemic.

“This will end,” Mr Trump said of the outbreak at a White House news conference.

“You don’t want to see panic because there’s no reason to be panicked.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention later announced a person in California had been confirmed to have the illness, despite seemingly not having travelled abroad or been exposed to another person with Covid-19.

The latest infection takes the total number of infected in the US to 60 people, most of whom were evacuated from outbreak zones.

In Asia, China and South Korea each reported hundreds more cases of the virus.

Advertising

China reported 433 new cases, mostly in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in December, bringing the country’s total to 78,497 cases.

Beijing also said there had been 29 more deaths, taking its toll to 2,744.

South Korea reported 334 more cases, bringing its total to 1,595.

Most were in the country’s fourth-biggest city, Daegu, where the outbreak has hit hardest. But there are signs the virus is spreading with dozens of cases in Seoul and South Korea’s second-largest city, Busan.

Brazil has also confirmed its first case, while numbers continue to climb in Europe and the Middle East.