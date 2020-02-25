Hillary Clinton will support Bernie Sanders if he wins Democratic nomination

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has expressed scepticism about Bernie Sanders – but said she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who wins the right to face Donald Trump in November.

Mrs Clinton, who beat Mr Sanders for the Democratic nomination only to lose the 2016 election to Donald Trump, made waves with comments about Mr Sanders in the new documentary Hillary, saying: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him.”

But in comments at the Berlinale film festival on Tuesday where she was promoting the four-hour documentary that will debut on Hulu in March, Mrs Clinton said her top priority was unseating Mr Trump in the forthcoming US election.

She said: “I’m going to wait and see who we nominate.

“I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”