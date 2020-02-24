Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash

Kobe Bryant’s widow has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former basketball superstar and their 13-year-old daughter last month.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in Los Angeles Superior Court said the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on January 26 and should have aborted the flight.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.

The lawsuit names Island Express Helicopters and also targets Mr Zobayan’s legal representative, listed only as “Doe 1” until a name can be determined.

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa (LM Otero/AP)

Ms Bryant’s lawsuit says Mr Zobayan was negligent in eight ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he was not cleared for and failing to control the helicopter.

The lawsuit was filed as a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and all the victims, including Mr Zobayan, was being held at the arena where the Los Angeles Lakers star played most of his career.

Island Express issued a statement on January 30 saying the shock of the crash had prompted it to suspend service until it was appropriate for staff and customers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash into a hillside in Calabasas, on the outskirts of Los Angeles County.