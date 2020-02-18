Taylor Swift’s father ‘fights burglar at Florida penthouse’

Taylor Swift’s father recently fought a burglar who broke into his Florida penthouse, according to a newspaper report.

Scott Swift returned to his home in the Vinoy Place Towers in St Petersburg on January 17, just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to break in, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper said, citing police records.

Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said.

Mr Swift picked Hoover out of a photo line-up and police said Hoover called them to report the altercation.

Hoover could not be found until last week, however, when he was arrested on burglary charges.

Taylor Swift was not with her father and it is unclear whether the intruder targeted the home. The 30-year-old singer lives elsewhere.

Hoover’s mother told the newspaper that her son got lost while searching for his estranged wife and should only be charged with trespassing.