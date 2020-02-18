Advertising
Ashraf Ghani wins second term as Afghan president
The election commission announced that Mr Ghani won 50.64% of the vote on September 28 last year.
The panel announced that Mr Ghani won 50.64% of the vote on September 28 last year, while challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah took 39.52%.
The results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.
