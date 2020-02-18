Menu

Ashraf Ghani wins second term as Afghan president

The election commission announced that Mr Ghani won 50.64% of the vote on September 28 last year.

Ashraf Ghani has won a second term as Afghanistan’s president, according to the election commission.

The panel announced that Mr Ghani won 50.64% of the vote on September 28 last year, while challenger and chief executive Abdullah Abdullah took 39.52%.

The results were repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots.

