Sir Elton John plans to complete New Zealand concerts

Sir Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week despite being forced to cut short a performance in Auckland on Sunday night, his tour promoters said on Monday.

Video clips posted online by fans showed Sir Elton breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he could not go on.

The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage.

Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said on Monday Sir Elton was resting and doctors were confident he would swiftly recover.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” the promoters’ statement said. “At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned.”

The concert was part of Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour lists performances at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday.

Sir Elton thanked the concert attendees via an Instagram post and apologised for ending the show early.

Advertising

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” Sir Elton wrote. “I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”

The New Zealand Herald reported Sir Elton told the crowd he was ill but that he did not want to miss the show. He slumped on a stool and required medical attention after performing Someone Saved My Life Tonight, but recovered and continued to play, the newspaper reported.

Later, as he he attempted to sing Daniel, he realised he had no voice left and was escorted off stage.

Sir Elton had just returned to New Zealand after performing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won an Oscar for best original song for his theme song for the movie Rocketman.

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking pneumonia is an informal term for a milder form of pneumonia that isn’t severe enough to require being admitted to hospital or bed rest. It affects the respiratory tract and is most often caused by bacteria.