1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

One person has been killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a music venue in Berlin, German authorities said.

Police said unknown attackers opened fire outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the capital, late on Friday.

Emergency services near the Tempodrom in Berlin after the shooting(Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)

The suspects were able to flee.

It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged inside the venue – a Turkish comedy night.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.