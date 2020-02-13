Jennifer Hudson to sing tribute to Kobe Bryant at basketball’s All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will attend basketball’s All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice.

The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed to All-Star weekend, the group headlined by Hudson, the two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner, who, just before Sunday night’s player introductions, will perform a special tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives in Southern California on January 26.

Other additions the NBA revealed Thursday: DJ Khaled, Quavo and Lil Wayne will join the previously announced Grammy winner and Chicago native Chance the Rapper during Sunday night’s halftime show.

Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth to perform Stevie Wonder’s Love’s In Need Of Love Today during Saturday’s events.

The Chicago Children’s Choir will sing The Star-Spangled Banner before the Rising Stars game on Friday night.

The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on seats (Kelvin Kuo/AP)

And Damian Lillard still may perform, even though injury will keep him from playing this weekend.

The Portland guard was to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game and participate in All-Star Saturday Night events as a competitor in the three-point contest.

But he injured his groin in the Trail Blazers’ final game before the break on Wednesday night, and that will keep him off the court.

Lillard, however, is going to be in Chicago and has not ruled out taking the stage on Saturday night.

The five-time All-Star is a popular rapper — he raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. — and the NBA is hoping he performs.

His plan, if he can take the stage, is to be joined by Jeremih and Lil Wayne.