Huawei charged in US with plotting to steal trade secrets

World News | Published:

The Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei.

Huawei concerns

The US Justice Department has filed new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries.

Federal prosecutors announced that the company is accused of a plot to steal trade secrets.

The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

