I couldn’t believe it, says waitress who got 2,000 dollar tip

A man in the US state of Massachusetts has surprised a waitress with a 2,000 dollar (£1,550) tip.

The server got the tip during the lunch rush at Harvest Market in Swansea, The Fall River Herald News reported.

She declined to give her full name but said she goes by the nickname Leena.

The tipper paid his 12 dollar (£9.30) bill for the salad bar and a drink using a credit card.

He handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure Leena received the tip.

Leena ran into the car park to thank the customer when she realised the size of the tip, but he had already left.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.