World’s largest aerial firework launched over US ski resort

A firework launched over a US ski resort town has set a record for the world’s largest aerial such device.

The 2,800lb shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival in Colorado before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years.

Mr Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts.

Christina Conlon of Guinness said she verified the shell launched was the world’s largest.

The firework was 400lb heaver than the previous record-holder, a 2,397lb explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

During a ceremony after the launch to present Borden and his team with their certificate, Ms Conlon said they showed tenacity and perseverance in coming back after last year’s failed attempt.

A winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the 26-foot-long mortar used to launch the shell, and also made transporting the shell difficult.

Mr Borden said getting the area ploughed was more trouble than setting up the firework itself.