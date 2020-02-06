Advertising
Fall in fourth-quarterly earnings for Twitter but user numbers rise
The tech company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.
Twitter has reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings fell to 119 million US dollars (£92 million) from 255 million (£197 million) in the same period a year earlier.
The San Francisco-based tech company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.
The short messaging service posted revenue of 1.01 billion US dollars (£780 million) in the period, 11% higher than a year ago.
For the whole year, Twitter posted net income of 1.47 billion US dollars (£1.13bn) on revenue of 3.46 billion US dollars (£2.67bn)
The company had 152 million daily users in the latest quarter, up from 145 million in the previous quarter.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.