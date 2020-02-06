Chocolatier creates life-size sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo

A Portuguese chocolatier has created a life-size sculpture of football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jorge Cardoso applies the finishing touches to the chocolate model of Cristiano Ronaldo (Jean-Christophe Bott, Keystone via AP)

Jorge Cardoso spent around 200 hours of his free time completing the model of the Portugal and Juventus star.

The life-size sculpture is at the Suard chocolate factory in Switzerland (Jean-Christophe Bott, Keystone via AP)

The sculpture at the Suard chocolate factory in Givisiez, Switzerland, weighs a whopping 120kg and is about 1.87 metres tall.