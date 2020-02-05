23 rescue workers killed in second Turkey avalanche

An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche.

Officials said 23 rescue workers were killed while others were still buried under the snow.

Wednesday’s avalanche increased the overall death toll from the disaster to 28.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a road near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late on Tuesday.

Emergency service members dig in the snow around overturned vehicles (DHA via AP)

That snowslide killed five people, and at around noon on Wednesday the rescue team was struck by the second avalanche.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 23 rescuers’ bodies were recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope.

They included eight military police officers, three government-paid village guards, three firefighters and nine volunteers.

Emergency teams were searching for other colleagues who may still be buried under the snow, Mr Bilmez said.

Some 30 emergency workers were either rescued or escaped from under the snow and were taken to hospital, the Interior Ministry said.

Video from the scene showed at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snow storm.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by fog, heavy snow and strong winds (DHA via AP)

Some rescuers were climbing a steep incline to get out of the mass of snow while others dug frantically into the snow with shovels and pickaxes.

Fog, heavy snow and strong winds were hampering the rescue efforts.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.

The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape.

He told the agency he walked towards a village to get help before being picked up by a vehicle.