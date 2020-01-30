Menu

Advertising

Telescope reveals details of sun’s surface

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

The sun’s surface is covered with bright cell-like areas.

The Solar Telescope at the summit of Haleakala in Maui, Hawaii

A telescope in Hawaii has produced its first images of the sun, revealing its turbulent gas surface in what scientists called unprecedented detail.

They show the surface covered with bright cell-like areas, each about the size of Texas, that result from the transporting of heat from the sun’s interior.

The telescope’s first images of the sun
The telescope’s first images of the sun (NSO/NSF/AURA via AP)

The telescope can reveal features as small as 18 miles across, according to the National Science Foundation, which released the images.

Further observations will help scientists understand and predict solar activity that can disrupt satellite communications and affect power grids, the foundation said. The telescope is on the island of Maui.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News