Sir Bryn Terfel breaks ankle in three places

Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel has broken an ankle in three places and will have surgery this week, causing him to cancel several performances in the US.

The Lyric Opera of Chicago said on Wednesday Sir Bryn had cancelled a scheduled recital on Sunday, which was to have been his first appearance in Chicago since October 2005.

New York’s Carnegie Hall has also cancelled his recital set for February 9.

Sir Bryn cancelled his final appearance in a run of Wagner’s Die Fliegende Hollaender (The Flying Dutchman) in Bilbao, Spain, on Monday after what the Lyric Opera called “a severe injury from a fall”.

“According to Sir Bryn’s physician, he has fractured the three prominences of his ankle, causing the ankle to partly dislocate and requiring a surgery scheduled for later this week,” the Lyric Opera said in a statement.

The 54-year-old bass-baritone has also had to cancel his scheduled return to New York’s Metropolitan Opera – for the first time since 2012 – to star in a new production of Die Fliegende Hollaender, which opens on March 2.

No replacement for the title role has been announced.