Prosecutors seek October trial for Lori Loughlin and husband

Prosecutors are seeking an October trial for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband on charges they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors proposed to a judge that the parents fighting the charges in the sweeping college admissions bribery case be split into two or three trials.

They said they want Full House star Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli to be tried in the first group of parents in October.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying 500,000 US dollars (£421,000) to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower.

The money was funnelled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities say.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Among the parents who have pleaded guilty to charges in the case is Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

Huffman was released from prison in October two days before the end of a two-week sentence. She admitted to paying an admissions consultant 15,000 dollars (£12,600) to have a proctor correct her daughter’s exam answers.