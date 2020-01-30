Coronavirus death toll hits 170 as health leaders meet again

China’s coronavirus death toll reached 170 on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region began returning home under close observation.

World health officials also expressed “great concern” that the disease was starting to spread between people outside of China.

Thursday’s figures reflected an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases in 24 hours, for a total of 7,711 cases.

Of the new deaths, 37 were in the epicentre of the outbreak in Hubei province, with one in the south-western province of Sichuan.

The coronavirus outbreak has led millions of people to wear facemasks in various parts of the world, such as these commuters in Taipei (Chiang Ying-Ying/AP)

The news came as the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan – the Hubei capital of 11 million people where the outbreak originated – began undergoing three days of testing and monitoring at a Southern California military base to check for signs of the virus.

A group of 210 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a second government chartered flight on Thursday, according to Japan’s foreign ministry.

Reports said nine of those aboard the flight showed signs of cough and fever. Three of the 206 Japanese who returned on Wednesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during a parliamentary session. Two of them showed no symptoms of the disease.

France, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and other countries were also pulling out their citizens out of Wuhan or making plans to do so.

A planned flight to bring British nationals back to the UK from Wuhan will not take place on Thursday as planned.

The British Government had anticipated flying around 200 UK citizens out of the country but it is understood Chinese officials have not yet granted permission for the chartered flight to depart.

Any Britons who do return from Wuhan will be put in quarantine for 14 days, possibly at a military base, the UK’s Department of Health said.

On Wednesday, British Airways announced it was suspending all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect, but Virgin Atlantic said its flights between Heathrow and Shanghai would continue as scheduled.

The city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, remains in lockdown mode (Handout/PA)

Amid reports of shortages in food and daily necessities in hot-spot areas, Chinese authorities were “stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices”, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It cited Ministry of Commerce data showing current reserves in Wuhan can ensure a secure supply of rice and cooking oil for more than 15 days, pork and eggs for more than 10 days, and vegetables for about five days.

The government has offered no estimates as to when it might contain the outbreak, although some specialists have speculated the spread of the disease will reach its peak in about two weeks.

The World Health Organisation’s emergencies chief, Dr Michael Ryan, said the few cases of human-to-human spread of the virus outside China — in Japan, Germany, Canada and Vietnam — were of “great concern”.

This was part of the reason WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a committee of experts would reconvene on Thursday to assess whether the outbreak should be declared a global emergency.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

Dr. Ryan spoke at a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday after returning from a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior government leaders. He said China was taking “extraordinary measures in the face of an extraordinary challenge” posed by the outbreak.

To date, about 99% of the cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate of the new virus at 2%, but said the figure was very preliminary. With fluctuating numbers of cases and deaths, scientists are only able to produce a rough estimate of the fatality rate and it is likely many milder cases of the virus are being missed.

In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10% of people who caught it. The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.

Scientists say there are many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how easily it spreads and how severe it is.

More than half of the cases in which symptoms began before January 1 were tied to a seafood market, but only 8% of cases after that have been, researchers found. They reported the average incubation period was five days.

Meanwhile the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, have been postponed until March 2021 due to the outbreak, World Athletics has announced.

The start of China’s domestic football season – which had been due to begin on February 22 – has also been postponed indefinitely, to help counter the spread of the disease.