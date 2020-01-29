Microsoft ploughs ahead in cloud business growth

Microsoft has reported another solid quarterly report card to Wall Street, as it ploughs ahead in selling its cloud computing services to big businesses and the government.

The company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of 11.6 billion US dollars (£8.91 billion), up 36% from the same period last year.

Net income of 1.51 dollars per share beat Wall Street expectations.

The software maker posted revenue of 36.9 billion dollars (£28.36 billion) in the October-December period, up 14% from last year and also beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to earn 1.32 dollars per share on revenue of 35.7 billion dollars (£27.44 billion) for the October-December quarter. They are predicting a forecast of 1.24 dollars in earnings per share on revenue of 34.1 billion dollars (£26.21 billion) for the January-March quarter.

Goldman Sachs analyst Heather Bellini said in a note to investors that Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing business has been growing faster than the broader cloud market. Azure’s quarterly revenue grew 62% from the same time last year.

Ms Bellini said the company’s Office 365 workplace software products also remain “front and centre” as businesses look to transform their digital operations.

She said price increases that began in October 2018 are continuing to drive revenue, as are Microsoft’s moves to phase out older products such as Windows 7, which came out in 2009.

Microsoft stopped providing free security updates for the legacy operating system earlier this month, forcing users to upgrade to Windows 10 if they don’t want to be vulnerable to malware and hacking.

Microsoft’s efforts to catch up to number one cloud provider Amazon got a big boost in October when the US Department of Defence awarded Microsoft a 10 billion dollar (£7.69 billion) contract to supply the US military with cloud services for the next decade.

Amazon is protesting Microsoft’s award, saying President Donald Trump improperly influenced the bidding process, and asked the US Court of Federal Claims this month to halt any substantive work as its lawsuit proceeds.

The Pentagon wants Microsoft to start sooner, arguing that the computing project known as JEDI is urgently needed for national security.

The project, formally called the Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure plan, would store and process vast amounts of classified data.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz said in a note that the JEDI cloud contract was a game-changer for Microsoft that goes beyond its likely 10 billion dollars in revenue over the next decade.

He said it could also serve as a template leading to broader adoption by other government agencies and business customers.