Prosecution ahead of schedule in Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ case

Harvey Weinstein’s trial is moving at a faster pace than predicted, with three more of his accusers expected to give evidence before the end of the week.

A secondary witness entered the witness box on Tuesday as part of the prosecution’s effort to corroborate Mimi Haleyi’s earlier evidence, where she detailed her allegation that Weinstein forced oral sex on her at his New York City apartment in 2006.

Elizabeth Entin, Ms Haleyi’s former roommate, told jurors that the former Project Runway production assistant told her about the encounter a short time after it happened.

Ms Entin said Ms Haleyi was anxious and pacing as she recounted telling Weinstein, “No. No.”

She said she told Ms Haleyi: “That sounds like rape. Why don’t you call a lawyer?” but Ms Haleyi did not want to pursue it or talk about it.

A sketch shows defendant Harvey Weinstein, far left, listening, as assistant district attorney Megan Hast, standing before the bench second from right, gestures while witness Mimi Haleyi, far right, holds a microphone (Aggie Kenny/AP)

On cross-examination by Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno, Ms Entin also recalled thinking at first that it was just “stupid” that Weinstein kept showing up unannounced at the women’s apartment.

“Because this older guy was trying to get your friend? Correct?” Ms Rotunno asked.

Advertising

“Correct,” Ms Entin said.

“And you thought it funny?” Ms Rotunno asked.

“We did, at the time,” Ms Entin said, recalling how her pet Chihuahua, Peanut, once chased Weinstein around the apartment.

The women viewed Weinstein “as a pathetic older man trying really hard to hit on” Ms Haleyi, Ms Entin said.

Advertising

Later this week, two more women are expected to give evidence about alleged “prior bad acts” by Weinstein, called Molineux witnesses, followed by a key witness who says he raped her at a hotel in 2013.

A member of the prosecution pushes a cart loaded with files (Mark Lennihan/AP)

A final Molineux witness would give evidence next Monday, completing the bulk of a prosecution case in the trial that was initially expected to stretch into March.

Lawyers for Weinstein, 67, who is charged with sexually assaulting Ms Haleyi and raping an aspiring actress in 2013, have insisted any sexual encounters were consensual and zeroed in on his accusers’ continued contact with him after the alleged assaults.

Last week, Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra said that Weinstein overpowered and raped her after barging into her apartment in the mid-1990s.

While outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges, Ms Sciorra’s allegations could be a factor as prosecutors look to prove Weinstein has engaged in a pattern of predatory behaviour.

Ms Haleyi and Ms Sciorra have agreed to be identified in reports.