Germany confirms first case of coronavirus

Germany has confirmed its first case of the new virus that has infected thousands of people in China.

The health ministry in the southern state of Bavaria said late on Monday that the man from Starnberg, south of Munich, is “in a clinically good condition”.

Officials said the man is being medically isolated, and people who were in close contact with him are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures.

The ministry said it considers the risk to the general population in Bavaria to be “low”.

Authorities planned to hold a news conference in Munich on Tuesday where they would release further details.

Nearly all of the dozens of cases outside China are among people who recently travelled from the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began last month.