In Pictures: Auschwitz survivors bear scars that are visible and invisible

Auschwitz survivors still have blue tattoos still imprinted on their arms, lifelong evidence of their suffering and loss – one of many ways they continue to warn new generations.
Most survivors are now in their 80s and 90s.
The youngest was only two when the camp was liberated, Eva Umlauf, a 77-year-old practising psychotherapist in Munich.
Associated Press journalists and photographers have visited many survivors around the world ahead of the 75th anniversary of the death camp’s liberation by Soviet soldiers.
