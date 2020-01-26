Menu

Several missing after deadly floods and landslides hit Brazil

World News | Published:

At least 30 people have died after the extreme weather in the country’s south-east.

Brazil Heavy Rains

At least 30 people have died after two days of heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in south-east Brazil.

Civil defence officials said 17 people are listed as missing and 2,600 were evacuated from their houses in Minas Gerais state, which has been buffeted by 48 hours of torrential rains.

The death toll had stood at 11 earlier Saturday.

Brazil Heavy Rains
Houses hit by flooding in Minas Gerais state (AP)

Deaths were reported in the state capital of Belo Horizonte and in the state’s interior.

On Friday, Belo Horizonte received the greatest quantity of rains ever recorded in 24 hours in the city.

State governor Romeu Zema will fly over the affected areas on Sunday to evaluate the damage.

More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

