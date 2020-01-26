Death toll rises as Brazil faces record rainfall

The death toll caused by record rainfall in south-eastern Brazil has risen to 37, with thousands of people forced from their homes.

Civil defence officials said that in addition to the dead, 25 people were missing in the state of Minas Gerais.

The state capital, Belo Horizonte, recorded 171 millimetres (6.7 inches) in one 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday, the highest rainfall in 110 years.

State Governor Gustavo Zema declared a state of emergency in 47 cities, a measure meant to facilitate federal disaster aid.

He also announced three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.