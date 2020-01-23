UN court orders Burma to take measures to prevent Rohingya genocide

The United Nations’ top court has ordered Burma to take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya.

The court’s president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice “is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Burma remain extremely vulnerable”.

Members of the Rohingya community are seated in court (Peter Dejong/AP)

The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding “and creates international legal obligations” on Burma.

At the end of an hour-long sitting in the court’s wood-panelled Great Hall of Justice, judges also ordered Burma to report to them in four months on what measures the country has taken to comply with the order and then to report every six months as the case moves slowly through the world court.

Hundreds of thousands of mainly Muslim Rohingya refugees have fled Burma, often to Bangladesh, amid a military onslaught.