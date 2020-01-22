Trump sets presidential record for most tweets in a day

US President Donald Trump has set a presidential record for activity on Twitter.

Mr Trump has surpassed his previous record of 123 Twitter postings in a day that he set a little over a month ago, according to Factba.se, a service that compiles and analyses data on Mr Trump’s presidency.

Mr Trump’s previous record for tweets on a single day during his time in the White House was set on December 12 2019, the day the House Judiciary Committee opened its marathon session to approve two articles of impeachment against the president.

Mr Trump set his all-time record for tweets in a day before he became president, with 161 posts in January 2015, according to Factba.se. Most of his tweeting that day was dedicated to plugging his reality television show.

Mr Trump, who began his day in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum, started his Wednesday morning by hammering out 41 tweets between 6am to 7am in Davos Swiss time.

The vast majority of his postings to his more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos and images from Republican senators and other backers haranguing Democrats over the impeachment trial.

His barrage of tweets included plenty of incendiary posts excoriating representative Adam Schiff, one of the House Democratic impeachment managers, and a retweet of a provocative image posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino that shows Mr Trump walking in front of a fiery scene meant to symbolise the incineration of the “Deep State”.