Greece gets first female president after parliamentary vote

Katerina Sakellaropoulou got overwhelming backing for the post.

High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as Greece’s first female president with an overwhelming majority in a parliamentary vote.

Politicians on Wednesday voted 261-33 to give the 63-year-old Ms Sakellaropoulou a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, front, applaud with other members of the government during a parliamentary session to vote for the new Greek president (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics.

In the current Greek cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.

