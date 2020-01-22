Advertising
Greece gets first female president after parliamentary vote
Katerina Sakellaropoulou got overwhelming backing for the post.
High court judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou has been elected as Greece’s first female president with an overwhelming majority in a parliamentary vote.
Politicians on Wednesday voted 261-33 to give the 63-year-old Ms Sakellaropoulou a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.
Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics.
In the current Greek cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.
