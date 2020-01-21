High court judge set to become Greece’s first female president

A high court judge is set to become Greece’s first female president after two opposition parties sided with the centre-right government’s nomination.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, has served as president of the Council of State, a top administrative court, for the past 15 months.

A government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said Ms Sakellaropoulou was set to receive “well beyond” the 200 votes needed for her election in a vote scheduled in the 300-seat Parliament on Wednesday.

Greece is set to get its first female president (Nick Potts/PA)

Two centre-left opposition parties have already backed Ms Sakellaropoulou’s nomination, raising the total number of politicians from parties declaring support to 266.

Greece has a historically low level of women in senior positions in politics.

In the current cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou (Dmitris Kapadais/AP)

The president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term.

If elected, Ms Sakellaropoulou will succeed President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a 69-year-old veteran conservative politician and academic.