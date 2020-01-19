Eight killed in fire at Czech mental health facility

A fire has swept through a Czech mental health facility, killing eight male patients, officials said.

The fire, in the north-western town of Vejprty, broke out early on Sunday, the regional fire service said.

A further 30 people were injured in the blaze, with one in a critical condition.

There were 35 patients and three staff members at the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Rescuers from neighbouring Germany came to help their Czech colleagues who were not able to use helicopters due to bad weather.

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis offered his condolences to the families of those who died.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Mr Babis said.

“I’m here to find out how the government can help and what to do to prevent such a tragedy in the future.”