Russia’s parliament approves Vladimir Putin’s choice for prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, replaces Dmitry Medvedev in the post.
Politicians in Russia have quickly sealed the appointment of a new prime minister a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle.
Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia’s tax service, met with politicians in the State Duma on Thursday before the confirmation vote.
The 53-year-old Mr Mishustin replaces Dmitry Medvedev, who was Mr Putin’s longtime ally and Russia’s prime minister for the past eight years.
Mr Medvedev resigned on Wednesday together with the whole Cabinet after Mr Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.
