Congress formally opens impeachment of President Donald Trump

The US Congress has opened the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with House Democrats reading the formal charges from the well of the US Senate.

Later Chief Justice John Roberts, who is to preside at the trial, will administer the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said new evidence reinforces the need for senators to call witnesses.

Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

She warned them not to become “all the president’s henchmen”.

The full trial will begin next week.

Mr Trump has repeatedly derided the proceedings as a witch hunt, claiming it is politically motivated in the year he will seek a second term in the White House.