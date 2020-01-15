Menu

More bodies found after avalanches in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

World News | Published:

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan was visiting the affected area.

Pakistan Afghanistan Weather

Search teams aided by Pakistani troops have pulled out 21 more bodies from homes destroyed by this week’s avalanches in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

The fatalities raise the overall death toll due to severe winter weather to 160 for both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Rescuers were racing against time to reach scores of people believed still to be trapped inside their homes, buried under avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

With many roads still blocked by snow, authorities were using helicopters to evacuate those injured.

Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan flew to Kashmir on Wednesday to visit the avalanche-hit areas.

