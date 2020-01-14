Search for missing people after bus plunges into sinkhole

A bus has plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in north-western China, killing at least six people with four others missing.

Some 1,000 emergency workers and 30 vehicles were sent to the site in the hilly city of Xining on the Tibetan Plateau.

The bus plunged through a collapsed section of road (Ma Minyan/cnsphoto/AP)

Footage apparently shot by security cameras showed the truck settling into the hole while people nearby scrambled for safety.

In other footage, workers using diggers, dump trucks and other equipment excavated earth around the collapse site.