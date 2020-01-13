Menu

Advertising

Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island

World News | Published:

Fernandina island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.

La Cubre volcano erupting on Fernandina Island, Galapagos, Ecuador

A volcano on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos has begun erupting, spilling lava down its sides towards the sea.

The La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began erupting on Sunday night, Ecuador’s Galapagos National Park said.

The 1,476-metre (4,842ft) volcano last erupted in mid-2018.

The island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News