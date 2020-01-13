Volcano spews lava on Galapagos island

A volcano on an uninhabited island in the Galapagos has begun erupting, spilling lava down its sides towards the sea.

The La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began erupting on Sunday night, Ecuador’s Galapagos National Park said.

The 1,476-metre (4,842ft) volcano last erupted in mid-2018.

The island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins, flightless cormorants and rats.