Taiwanese president with tough stance on China wins second term in office

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term in office.

Her victory in the presidential election signals strong voter support for her tough stance against China.

Ms Tsai defeated two challengers, Han Kuo-yu of the rival Nationalist Party and James Soong of the smaller People First Party.

Voters chose Ms Tsai’s tough stance against China over Mr Han’s arguments for friendlier ties.

Han Kuo-yu (AP)

China considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

It has taken an especially hard line against Ms Tsai since her 2016 inauguration, infuriated by her refusal to endorse its claim that Taiwan and the mainland belong to a single China.

Her victory will likely further this division, and ratchet up pressure from Beijing.