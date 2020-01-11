President Trump expresses support for ‘brave’ Iranians

President Donald Trump has called on the Iranian regime to allow human rights groups to monitor protests in the Islamic Republic.

The call comes in the aftermath of the regime acknowledging that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Via Twitter, President Trump expressed his support for the “brave, long-suffering people” of Iran after hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest over the government’s belated acknowledgement of shooting down the plane, killing all 176 passengers on board.

The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future. pic.twitter.com/tBOjv9XsIG — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also took to Twitter to express his support for the Iranian people, and lashed out against supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the “regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude”.

The protesters demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and tried.

Police broke up the demonstrations.