US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes

World News | Published:

The sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin brief reporters at the White House about additional sanctions placed on Iran

The Trump administration has announced new sanctions on Iran following this week’s missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Iraq.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

Iran launched around a dozen ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American air strike last week.

