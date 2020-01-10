Advertising
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
The sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.
The Trump administration has announced new sanctions on Iran following this week’s missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Iraq.
Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.
Iran launched around a dozen ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its top general in an American air strike last week.
