Ukraine says terror or missile strike are likely causes of Iran plane crash

World News | Published:

Security chiefs say there are unanswered questions over the disaster that claimed 176 lives.

Ukraine Iran Plane Crash

Ukraine’s national security service says it is now considering two possible causes of the Ukrainian airliner disaster in Iran that killed 176 people.

Terrorism or an anti-aircraft missile hit are the two lines of inquiry.

Service director Ivan Bakanov says that, although Western claims of a missile are attracting the most attention, there are still questions to be answered.

Ukraine Caught In The Middle
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the emergency response team (AP)

That includes the flight range of the presumed missile and the “nuances” of operating the launch mechanism.

He said the possibility of a terrorist attack is being carefully studied.

