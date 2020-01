Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson ends campaign for White House

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, has ended her campaign, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

A politics of conscience is still yet possible. And yes….love will prevail.https://t.co/BqTKQFI338 — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 10, 2020

In a post on her website on Friday, Ms Williamson said “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now”.

Ms Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.

Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.