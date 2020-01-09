Menu

Advertising

Canada PM says Iranian missile may have brought down jetliner

World News | Published:

Justin Trudeau suggested it may have been done unintentionally.

Canada-Plane-Crash

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner and that the strike “may have been unintentional”.

Mr Trudeau said Canadian and allied intelligence supports that.

He declined to get into the intelligence.

Earlier, US officials said it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the jetliner, killing all 176 people on board.

Canada Iran Plane Crash
Mourners place candles and photographs during a vigil outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, during a vigil for those killed after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed (Codie McLachlan/AP)

They suggested it could well have been a mistake.

At least 63 Canadians were on the plane.

It crashed just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

At least 62 Canadians were among the 176 dead.

Mr Trudeau spoke at a news conference.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News