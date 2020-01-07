US confirms Iran launched ‘more than a dozen missiles’ at targets in Iraq

The US has confirmed that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets hosting US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said: “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He added that the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Mr Hoffman said the US is “working on initial battle damage assessments.”

Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral on Tuesday prompted angry calls to avenge his death.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

It issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” it said. It also threatened Israel.

US forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” she said.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was Martyr Soleimani.

Iran said it would release more information later.