Menu

Advertising

’35 killed in stampede’ at funeral procession for Iranian general

World News | Published:

Iranian state television said the incident happened in General Qassem Soleimani’s home town of Kerman.

Coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a US drone strike are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in the city of Kerman, Iran

Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede at a funeral procession for a general targeted in a US air strike, according to Iranian state television.

The incident happened in Kerman, the home town of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, where the procession was under way, it said.

It quoted the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.

The funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, attracted more than one million people
More than one million people attended a funeral procession in Tehran on Monday (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News