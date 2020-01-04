Menu

Tesla aims to build 500,000 vehicles per year near Berlin

The plans will have to undergo an environmental impact review and public consultation.

Tesla plans to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

Planning documents posted online on Friday reveal that the US car maker wants to construct Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at the site in Gruenheide, as well as “future models”.

The so-called Gigafactory — Tesla’s fourth — will include facilities to assemble entire electric vehicles, including the production of batteries.

The Tesla Model 3 (Tesla)

Tesla aims to start operating the plant in July 2021, an optimistic time frame by German standards.

Construction of a nearby airport for Berlin began in 2006 and the opening has been delayed for eight years.

