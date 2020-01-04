Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad

Several rockets have exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad and at an airport housing US troops north of the Iraqi city.

The explosions came after thousands of mourners marched in a funeral procession on Saturday in Baghdad for Iran’s top general, after he was killed in a US air strike.

The day of mourning for Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was followed by a series of rockets that fell inside or near the Green Zone, which houses government offices and foreign embassies, including the US embassy.

Mourners burn a US flag during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad (Nasser Nasser/AP)

No-one was injured by a Katyusha rocket that fell inside the square less than one kilometre from the embassy, according to an Iraqi security official.

The security official said another rocket in Baghdad landed about 500 metres from As-Salam palace, where the Iraqi president Barham Salih normally stays in Jadriya, a neighbourhood adjacent to the Green Zone.

Another security official said three rockets fell outside an air base north of Baghdad, where American contractors are normally present.

The rockets landed outside the base in a farm area and there were no reports of damage, according to the official.

According to Sky News Arabia, at least two missiles struck near the embassy in the Green Zone while others were fired at Balad Airbase, about 50 miles north of the city.

It is unclear how many troops are at the base, but there are no reports of injuries at either site.