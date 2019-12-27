Menu

Advertising

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Hanks frequently spends his summer holiday on the Greek island of Antiparos.

Sully Special Screening – London

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek.

Greece’s president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalisation order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Post European Premiere – London
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson (Ian West/PA)

Hanks frequently spends his summer holiday on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalisation may be granted to people “who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalisation serves the public interest.”

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News