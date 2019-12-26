Two injured as avalanche sweeps Swiss ski trail

Two people have been injured and police fear others may be buried in the snow after an avalanche swept across a ski trail near the Swiss town of Andermatt.

The avalanche occurred mid-morning on Thursday while many holiday skiers were enjoying the mountain sunshine the day after Christmas.

A police spokesman said the avalanche was of a considerable size.

A helicopter involved in the search following the avalanche (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Heavy snow in recent days had seen the avalanche danger raised to level three, meaning significant danger, according to the dpa news agency.

The two people who were slightly injured were flown to a hospital by the Alpine rescue service.